Bengals' Giovani Bernard: More action in Week 2

Bernard was more active in Week 2 than he was in the first week of the season, carrying the ball six times for 27 yards while hauling in four catches for 15 yards, on seven targets.

Joe Mixon was nursing a sore knee and had to miss a couple of series, plus it appeared that the Bengals made more of an effort to keep Bernard involved. Mixon should be good to play in Week 3, so this is the likely cap on Bernard's workload when Mixon is available.