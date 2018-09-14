Bengals' Giovani Bernard: More action Week 2
Bernard was more active Week 2 than he was in the first week of the season, carrying the ball six times for 27 yards while hauling in four catches for 15 yards, on seven targets.
Joe Mixon was nursing a sore knee and had to miss a couple of series. Plus, it appeared that the Bengals made more of an effort to keep Bernard involved. Mixon should be good to play Week 3, so this is the likely cap on Bernard's workload when Mixon is available.
