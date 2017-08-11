Bengals' Giovani Bernard: No go Friday
Bernard isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Buccaneers, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.
Bernard will delay his first game action since tearing the ACL in his left knee last November. Instead, rookie Joe Mixon and Jeremy Hill are the candidates to receive the initial reps out of the backfield. Due to his lack of limitations in practice, though, it's only a matter of time before Bernard steps on the field for a game.
