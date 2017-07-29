Bengals' Giovani Bernard: No limitations in training camp

Bernard (knee) won't be limited with his workload in training camp, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Just more than eight months removed from tearing the ACL in his left knee, Bernard thoroughly impressed with his showing Friday, cutting and running past active defenders, per Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer. The culmination of months of rehab, most of it at the Bengals' facility, has paid off for the dynamic running back, who will compete with Jeremy Hill and rookie Joe Mixon for work out of the backfield. Although his contributions on the ground were less than ideal in 2016, he still churned out 39 receptions in 10 games, or a career-best 62-catch pace.