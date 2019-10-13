Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Non-factor in Week 6 loss

Bernard carried four times for a total of four rushing yards, and caught two of three targets for 20 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Ravens.

Game flow worked in favor of the Bengals' veteran passing-downs back, but Bernard still was largely uninvolved out of the backfield. He now has three or fewer targets in five of six games this season, and has only once exceeded 20 receiving yards. In Week 7 he will be facing a Jaguars defense that allowed a combined 10 catches for 70 yards to top Saints' backs Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray on Sunday.