Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Not expected to play Saturday
Bernard (knee) isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Bernard -- who's thought to be recovered from ACL surgery -- sat out the preseason opener, too, as it seems the Bengals are pulling out every precaution to ensure their pass-catching specialist is ready to go for the regular season. Look for Joe Mixon and Jeremy Hill to soak up all the first-team RB reps in Bernard's continued absence.
