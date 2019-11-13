Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Not on injury report
Bernard (knee) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Bernard suffered a knee sprain during Sunday's 49-13 loss to the Ravens, the severity of which caused him to leave the field for a time before ultimately re-entering the game. The 27-year-old already appears to have put the issue behind him, so expect Bernard to play his usual complementary role behind Joe Mixon during Week 11's tilt against Oakland.
