Play

Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Not on injury report

Bernard (knee) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bernard suffered a knee sprain during Sunday's 49-13 loss to the Ravens, the severity of which caused him to leave the field for a time before ultimately re-entering the game. The 27-year-old already appears to have put the issue behind him, so expect Bernard to play his usual complementary role behind Joe Mixon during Week 11's tilt against Oakland.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories