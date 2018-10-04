Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Not practicing Thursday

Bernard (knee) wasn't in uniform Thursday and isn't expected to participate in the Bengals' practice session, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Though Bernard has acted as the Bengals' lead back the past two weeks with Joe Mixon (knee) sidelined, it appears the latter is the healthier of the two at this juncture. While Bernard was limited Thursday to working out on the side field with the Bengals' other injured players, Mixon was practicing with the main group for the second straight day, according to Terrell. With Mixon trending toward playing Week 5 against the Dolphins, Bernard's fantasy value will take a hit regardless, but it now looks as though the 26-year-old may not even be available to serve in his normal change-of-pace role behind Mixon. If Bernard is unable to play Week 5, rookie Mark Walton would likely step in as Mixon's top backup.