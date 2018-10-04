Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Not practicing Thursday
Bernard (knee) wasn't in uniform Thursday and isn't expected to participate in the Bengals' practice session, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Though Bernard has acted as the Bengals' lead back the past two weeks with Joe Mixon (knee) sidelined, it appears the latter is the healthier of the two at this juncture. While Bernard was limited Thursday to working out on the side field with the Bengals' other injured players, Mixon was practicing with the main group for the second straight day, according to Terrell. With Mixon trending toward playing Week 5 against the Dolphins, Bernard's fantasy value will take a hit regardless, but it now looks as though the 26-year-old may not even be available to serve in his normal change-of-pace role behind Mixon. If Bernard is unable to play Week 5, rookie Mark Walton would likely step in as Mixon's top backup.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Dealing with knee issue•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Not spotted at practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Unavailable on final drive•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Scores twice as fill-in starter•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Good to go this week•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Limited again Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
8 things to know for Week 5
Mark Ingram and Julian Edelman have served their sentences. Heath Cummings tells you what that...
-
Latest news: Gronk in for TNF?
With plenty of big names on the injury report for Thursday Night Football, you need to check...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...