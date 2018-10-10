Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Not ruled out for Week 6

Coach Marvin Lewis isn't prepared to rule Bernard (knee) out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Lewis did acknowledge with regard to both Bernard and John Ross (groin) that "it's simple around here. You have to practice to play." At this stage, we remain skeptical with regard to Bernard's Week 6 status, especially with Joe Mixon back in action and capable of handling a full workload. One context clue that supports the notion that Bernard's MCL issue shouldn't keep him out much linger is that the Bengals waived fellow running back Thomas Rawls on Tuesday.