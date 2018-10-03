Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Not spotted at practice Wednesday
Bernard (undisclosed) was not spotted at practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Bernard suffered an undisclosed injury toward the end of Week 4's win over the Falcons. Wednesday's official injury report will reveal the nature of Bernard's issue, as well as clarify the practice participation level of fellow running back Joe Mixon, who is trending toward a possible return to action Sunday against the Dolphins.
