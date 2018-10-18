Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Not with main group at practice
Bernard (knee) was spotted working out with the Bengals' rehab group at Thursday's practice, Fletcher Page of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Unless Bernard sees involvement with the Bengals' healthy players during the portion of practice closed to the media, he'll likely go down as a non-participant for the second straight day. At this point, it appears likely that Bernard will miss a third consecutive game Sunday against the Chiefs, putting Mark Walton in line to serve as the top understudy to lead back Joe Mixon.
