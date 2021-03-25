Teams have called the Bengals to ask about Bernard, who could be traded or released if he doesn't restructure his contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports that a trade or released would free up $4.2 million in cap space while leaving behind a dead-money charge of only $666,000. Keeping Bernard at his current salary isn't likely to be one of the options, but that doesn't necessarily mean the two parties won't be able to work something out. If worst comes to worst and he ends up being released, Bernard should at least attract some interest around the league among teams that need a third-down back.