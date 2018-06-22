Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Part of talented backfield

Bengals offensive coordinator Bill Lazor is excited to use Bernard and Joe Mixon in the backfield, the team's official website reports.

Mixon is headed for the lead role and a majority of carries, but Bernard shouldn't have much competition for backup work with fourth-round rookie Mark Walton replacing Jeremy Hill (Patriots). The plan could change if Mixon gets off to a slow start, considering he averaged just 3.5 yards on 178 carries last season, while Bernard averaged 4.4 on 105 totes. Both backs were effective as pass catchers, with Mixon hauling in 30 of 34 targets for 287 yards and Bernard bringing in 43 of 60 for 389 yards and two touchdowns. The Bengals improved their woeful offensive line in the offseason, trading for LT Cordy Glenn and drafting C Billy Price at No. 21 overall. There's also reason to believe a healthy John Ross could help the running game, as opposing safeties will need to be cautious if Ross and A.J. Green are both on the field. Bernard seems to be enjoying a healthy offseason, after spending last spring/summer rehabbing from a torn ACL.