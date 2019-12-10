Play

Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Posts 40 percent snap share

Bernard had four carries for 15 yards and caught two of three targets for 31 yards in Sunday's loss to the Browns.

Joe Mixon once again got the lion's share of work at running back, but Bernard was on the field for 30 offensive snaps, good for 40 percent. This is about the peak expectation for him, absent a Mixon injury.

