Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Potential cap casualty?
The Bengals can save $2.8 million in cap space if they release Bernard this offseason, independent NFL reporter Joe Goodberry reports.
The Bengals gave Bernard a two-year extension in September, but the deal doesn't seem to include any guarantees beyond the initial signing bonus. It's a reasonable contract for a solid backup, except for the fact that Bernard doesn't play special teams and didn't get many touches in 2019 (3.3 carries, 2.7 targets per game). With Joe Mixon capable of handling a three-down workload and presumably angling for a contract extension of his own, the Bengals could opt for the discount route at their No. 2 RB spot, potentially looking to 2019 sixth-round draft picks Trayveon Williams and Rodney Anderson (knee), or else a 2020 draft pick or a cheaper veteran.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Closes season on a whimper•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Output defies snap share•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Modest output in Week 15•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Posts 40 percent snap share•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Minimal involvement in win•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Three catches Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL Fantasy Preview
Ben Gretch looks at the coaching staffs and rosters of the eight XFL teams as their inaugural...
-
Tight end projections: More options
Heath Cummings likes a lot of the tight ends heading into 2020.
-
2/4 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew debates players with strong second half performances in 2019,...
-
2020 WR Projections: A Terry on top
Heath Cummings says last year's rookie class is ready to explode in 2020.
-
2/3 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the Chiefs' victory over the 49ers from a Fantasy...
-
Super Bowl DFS Advice
Looking to play in a Super Bowl DFS contest? Ben Gretch gives you some tips for managing a...