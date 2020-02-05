Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Potential cap casualty?

The Bengals can save $2.8 million in cap space if they release Bernard this offseason, independent NFL reporter Joe Goodberry reports.

The Bengals gave Bernard a two-year extension in September, but the deal doesn't seem to include any guarantees beyond the initial signing bonus. It's a reasonable contract for a solid backup, except for the fact that Bernard doesn't play special teams and didn't get many touches in 2019 (3.3 carries, 2.7 targets per game). With Joe Mixon capable of handling a three-down workload and presumably angling for a contract extension of his own, the Bengals could opt for the discount route at their No. 2 RB spot, potentially looking to 2019 sixth-round draft picks Trayveon Williams and Rodney Anderson (knee), or else a 2020 draft pick or a cheaper veteran.