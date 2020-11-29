Bernard carried eight times for 32 yards and caught two of three targets for 17 additional yards during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Giants.

Bernard's average of 4.0 yards per carry looks respectable at first sight, but nearly half his production came on one carry as he was bottled up on most of his attempts. He received a few looks in the passing game as well but did little outside his long reception of 16 yards. Bernard, who has struggled to the tune of 50.3 scrimmage yards per game despite averaging 11.6 touches over the last three, will hope to get back on track next Sunday against a Dolphins defense that has been easier to beat on the ground this season.