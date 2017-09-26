Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Provides impact in limited snaps
Bernard had three carries for 27 yards along with two catches for 12 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Packers.
Bernard was able to make an impact in the game despite getting only 13 snaps. One thing is clear - Joe Mixon is the main guy now, and it'll be Bernard and Jeremy Hill fighting for the leftovers.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Goes for 26 yards Thursday night•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Leads Bengals' backs on Sunday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Part of RB rotation•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: First preseason action•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: No go Friday•
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...