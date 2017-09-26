Play

Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Provides impact in limited snaps

Bernard had three carries for 27 yards along with two catches for 12 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Packers.

Bernard was able to make an impact in the game despite getting only 13 snaps. One thing is clear - Joe Mixon is the main guy now, and it'll be Bernard and Jeremy Hill fighting for the leftovers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories