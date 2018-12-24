Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Provides no yardage
Bernard caught both of his targets, but was unable to gain yardage during Sunday's 26-18 loss to Cleveland.
The two touches tied a season low for the veteran back. Bernard hasn't scored since Week 4 and has topped 40 total yards just once in seven active games since as Joe Mixon has accounted for 65.7 percent of the Bengals' carries this season. The season ends next Sunday against a top-10 Pittsburgh run defense, surrendering just 4.1 yards per carry.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Minimal production again•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Totals 20 yards in loss•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Six catches in losing effort•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Two touches in Week 12•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Gathers 25 yards•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Modest use in first game back•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16