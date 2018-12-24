Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Provides no yardage

Bernard caught both of his targets, but was unable to gain yardage during Sunday's 26-18 loss to Cleveland.

The two touches tied a season low for the veteran back. Bernard hasn't scored since Week 4 and has topped 40 total yards just once in seven active games since as Joe Mixon has accounted for 65.7 percent of the Bengals' carries this season. The season ends next Sunday against a top-10 Pittsburgh run defense, surrendering just 4.1 yards per carry.