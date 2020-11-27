Bernard (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Giants, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Bernard progressed from no activity at Wednesday's practice to full participation Friday, per Baby. Having said that, the fact Bernard is listed as questionable indicates he has yet to emerge from the concussion protocol. He'll seek to complete the five-phase process in time for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Bernard doesn't, though, the Bengals backfield will be helmed by some combination of Samaje Perine and Trayveon Williams.
