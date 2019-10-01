Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Quiet in loss
Bernard rushed once for three yards and caught four of six targets for an additional 16 yards in Monday's loss to the Steelers.
Bernard saw seven carries in the season opener against Seattle, but he's seen his role decrease ever since, getting six and three carries in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively. The 27-year-old has, however, seen his targets out of the backfield increase, with Sunday's six being a season-high. Bernard also saw 23 offensive snaps (33 percent) in Monday's game.
