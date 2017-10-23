Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Relegated to blocking duty

Bernard had three carries for eight yards along with one catch that lost a yard, on three targets, in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

Bernard had 23 snaps, topping Joe Mixon by one, to have the most backfield snaps on the team, but often was held in to block against the Steelers' ferocious pass rush. Perhaps the Bengals will find it easier this week against the Colts.

