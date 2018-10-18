Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Remains sidelined

Bernard (knee) did not practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bernard is thus trending toward being sidelined for a third straight contest, a scenario that could be confirmed as soon as Friday's final injury report. If that's the case, Joe Mixon will once again head the Bengals' backfield in Week 7, with Mark Walton on hand to work in a reserve role.

