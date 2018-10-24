Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Remains sidelined

Bernard (knee) was not spotted on the practice field Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bernard still has a couple more opportunities to return to practice as Sunday's game against the Buccaneers approaches, but his non-participation Wednesday hints at another potential absence this weekend, especially with the Bengals on bye in Week 9. If Bernard remains sidelined, Joe Mixon and Mark Walton would continue to handle the team's backfield duties.