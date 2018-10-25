Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Remains sidelined

Bernard (knee) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Back-to-back practice absences point to Bernard being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. The Bengals are on bye in Week 9, so it probably makes sense for the team to proceed cautiously with the running back, with an eye toward possibly welcoming him back to the mix in Week 10. In the meantime, Joe Mixon will continue to lead the Cincinnati backfield, with Mark Walton in reserve.

