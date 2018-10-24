Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Remains sidelined at practice
Bernard (knee) wasn't spotted on the practice field Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Bernard still has a couple more opportunities to return to practice before Sunday's game against the Buccaneers arrives, but his lack of participation Wednesday hints at another potential absence. The Bengals have a Week 9 bye, so there's some added incentive for the team to take a cautious approach with the running back, who is recovering from an MCL sprain. If Bernard misses a fourth straight game, Joe Mixon and Mark Walton would continue to handle the team's backfield duties.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Ruled out for Week 7•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Remains sidelined•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Not with main group at practice•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Remains sidelined•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Ruled out this week•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Working on side field Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...