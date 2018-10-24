Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Remains sidelined at practice

Bernard (knee) wasn't spotted on the practice field Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bernard still has a couple more opportunities to return to practice before Sunday's game against the Buccaneers arrives, but his lack of participation Wednesday hints at another potential absence. The Bengals have a Week 9 bye, so there's some added incentive for the team to take a cautious approach with the running back, who is recovering from an MCL sprain. If Bernard misses a fourth straight game, Joe Mixon and Mark Walton would continue to handle the team's backfield duties.

