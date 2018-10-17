Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Remains sidelined
Bernard (knee/toe) did not practice Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Per the report, "It looks like another week without" Bernard and if that's the case Joe Mixon will continue to handle the bulk of the Bengals' carries Sunday against the Chiefs, with Mark Walton in reserve.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Ruled out this week•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Working on side field Friday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Absent from practice again•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Misses practice to start week•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Not ruled out for Week 6•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Expected to miss 2-4 weeks•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Josh Gordon is showing signs of breaking out in recent weeks, and he is one of Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Backfield committees have made life a headache for Fantasy players, but Jamey Eisenberg says...
-
What you missed: Lynch ailing
Heath Cummings catches you up on everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Freeman to IR, add Ito Smith?
The injury news keeps getting worse for the Atlanta Falcons as they place Devonta Freeman on...