Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Returns from four-game absence

Bernard is active for Sunday's game against the Saints, Fletcher Page of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bernard will suit up for the first time since Week 4 after sustaining a sprained MCL, an injury that sidelined him for four straight games. Prior to getting hurt, Bernard had been working in a three-down role for the Bengals while Joe Mixon was recovering from a knee injury of his own, but Mixon has since returned to full health. Bernard is thus expected to serve in backup capacity going forward, though he'll likely handle significant snaps on passing downs. It's unclear if Bernard will be used extensively in Week 10, however, as he'll be returning from a layoff of more than a month and wasn't able to advance beyond limited practice participation Wednesday through Friday.