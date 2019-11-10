Play

Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Returns to Sunday's game

Bernard returned to Sunday's game against the Ravens after being forced out of the contest with a knee injury, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Initially, it appeared as though the Bengals were prepared to rule the running back out of the contest, but Bernard was able to return to the field and will now continue to work in backup/complementary role behind Joe Mixon.

