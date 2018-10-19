Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Ruled out for Week 7

Bernard (knee) won't play Sunday against the Chiefs, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

As a result, Joe Mixon will once again head the Bengals' backfield in Week 7, with Mark Walton on hand to work in a reserve role. Bernard will thus target a potential return to action in Week 8 against the Buccaneers.

