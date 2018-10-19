Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Ruled out for Week 7
Bernard (knee) won't play Sunday against the Chiefs, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
As a result, Joe Mixon will once again head the Bengals' backfield in Week 7, with Mark Walton on hand to work in a reserve role. Bernard will thus target a potential return to action in Week 8 against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Remains sidelined•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Not with main group at practice•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Remains sidelined•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Ruled out this week•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Working on side field Friday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Absent from practice again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 7, including some old guys...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
What you missed: Cook, Crowell in doubt
Dalvin Cook's recovery from a hamstring injury may have taken another turn for the worse Thursday....
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...