Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Ruled out this week
Bernard (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Offering some hope that Bernard might return as soon as next week, is that he was spotted working on a side field at Friday's practice. In Week 6, however, Joe Mixon is once again slated to head the Bengals' backfield, with Mark Walton on hand to work in a reserve role.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Working on side field Friday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Absent from practice again•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Misses practice to start week•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Not ruled out for Week 6•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Expected to miss 2-4 weeks•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Ruled out this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 6 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Ekeler vs. McCoy for Week 6 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Austin Ekeler...