Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Ruled out this week

Bernard (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Offering some hope that Bernard might return as soon as next week, is that he was spotted working on a side field at Friday's practice. In Week 6, however, Joe Mixon is once again slated to head the Bengals' backfield, with Mark Walton on hand to work in a reserve role.