Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Ruled out this week

Bernard (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

With the Bengals on bye in Week 9, Bernard will take aim at a potential return to action Nov. 11 against the Saints. In his continued absence, Joe Mixon will head the Cincinnati backfield, with Mark Walton on hand to work in a complementary role.

