Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Ruled out this week
Bernard (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Bernard's absence coincides with the return to the mix of Joe Mixon (knee) and sets the stage for rookie Mark Walton to serve as the Bengals' No. 2 back in Week 5.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Working on side Friday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Dealing with knee issue•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Not spotted at practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Unavailable on final drive•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Scores twice as fill-in starter•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...
-
Best Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Fantasy football top-rated projections
FantasyPros just named Heath Cummings the most most accurate Fantasy expert in the entire...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...