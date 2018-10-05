Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Ruled out this week

Bernard (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bernard's absence coincides with the return to the mix of Joe Mixon (knee) and sets the stage for rookie Mark Walton to serve as the Bengals' No. 2 back in Week 5.

