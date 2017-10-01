Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Scores long touchdown
Bernard carried three times for 12 yards while adding three receptions (on four targets) for 67 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-7 win over the Browns.
Bernard struggled for much of the afternoon but provided the biggest highlight of the game with a 61-yard touchdown reception just before the half. Despite the big play, it was another light day in terms of volume for the 25-year-old, who saw Joe Mixon take on 21 touches, including four receptions of his own. With passing-down duties slipping a bit, Bernard will need to make big plays a regularity if he's going to continue providing any sort of fantasy value.
