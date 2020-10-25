Bernard rushed 13 times for 37 yards and caught all five of his targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Browns.

Bernard operated as the lead back with Joe Mixon (foot) unavailable, but coach Zac Taylor's decision to call back-to-back quarterback sneaks from in close on Cincinnati's first scoring drive demonstrated the team's lack of faith in Bernard's inside running ability. The shifty veteran's known primarily for his pass catching out of the backfield, and that skill was on full display in this one, as Bernard caught a three-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Samaje Perine mixed in for just one carry and one catch, so Bernard should continue to handle the majority of the backfield workload against the Titans in Week 8 if Mixon's unable to return for that one.