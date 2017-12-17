Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Scores rushing touchdown in blowout loss

Bernard rushed 14 times for 30 yards and a touchdown while turning five targets into three catches for 13 yards in Sunday's 34-7 loss at Minnesota.

Bernard's garbage-time, two-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter rescued his fantasy day in what was otherwise an embarrassing performance for Cincinnati's offense on the whole. The shifty veteran has been a strong late-season find as the starter in Joe Mixon's (concussion) absence, but the rushing touchdown was his first of the season. Bernard has two receiving scores this year as well.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories