Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Scores rushing touchdown in blowout loss

Bernard rushed 14 times for 30 yards and a touchdown while turning five targets into three catches for 13 yards in Sunday's 34-7 loss at Minnesota.

Bernard's garbage-time, two-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter rescued his fantasy day in what was otherwise an embarrassing performance for Cincinnati's offense on the whole. The shifty veteran has been a strong late-season find as the starter in Joe Mixon's (concussion) absence, but the rushing touchdown was his first of the season. Bernard has two receiving scores this year as well.