Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Scores rushing touchdown in blowout loss
Bernard rushed 14 times for 30 yards and a touchdown while turning five targets into three catches for 13 yards in Sunday's 34-7 loss at Minnesota.
Bernard's garbage-time, two-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter rescued his fantasy day in what was otherwise an embarrassing performance for Cincinnati's offense on the whole. The shifty veteran has been a strong late-season find as the starter in Joe Mixon's (concussion) absence, but the rushing touchdown was his first of the season. Bernard has two receiving scores this year as well.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Should be lead back again Sunday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Avoids injury tag for Week 15•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Limited again Thursday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Tallies 130 total yards•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: In line for Week 14 start•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.