Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Scores twice as fill-in starter
Bernard rushed 15 times for 69 yards and two touchdowns while catching all four of his targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 37-36 win over the Falcons.
Bernard was once again effective while filling in for the injured Joe Mixon (knee). He found pay dirt from 10 yards out late in the first quarter and again on a one-yard run late in the second. While Bernard has performed admirably as Cincinnati's feature back over the past two weeks, his role will shrink significantly if Mixon returns as expected against the Dolphins in Week 5.
