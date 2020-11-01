Bernard carried 15 times for 62 yards and a touchdown while adding three catches (on four targets) for 16 yards and another score during Sunday's 31-20 win over the Titans.

Bernard watched as Semaje Prine scored a short rushing touchdown in the second quarter, but he got back in the good graces of fantasy managers with a 12-yard score of his own before adding a six-yard receiving TD in the fourth. While Bernard has averaged a pedestrian 3.5 yards per carry the last two weeks, he has generated great fantasy value by adding three total touchdowns and 75 receiving yards on eight catches. While Bernard has filled in admirably, Joe Mixon (foot) could have time to rest up during the upcoming bye week, which would send him back to a change-of-pace role in the next game against the Steelers.