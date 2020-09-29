Bernard corralled all three of his targets for a total of 55 receiving yards during Sunday's 23-23 tie against the Eagles.

The 28-year-old back went without a rush attempt, as Joe Mixon handled all 17 RB carries for Cincinnati while running to a 2.9 yard-per-attempt average. It appears that may be the trend going forward, as Bernard has been targeted 15 times through three games with only two rush attempts. Last year his usage was much more balanced, with Bernard garnering 53 rushes to 43 targets across his 16 appearances. Based on the way he's currently being deployed, Week 4 offers a promising matchup given that the Jaguars have given up the fifth-most RB receptions (22) thus far in 2020.