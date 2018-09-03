Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Sees limited preseason snaps
Bernard was used sparingly in the preseason, as he finished with nine carries for 28 yards (3.1 YPC), while second-year lead back Joe Mixon was even less efficient with a 1.8 YPC average on 13 attempts.
With improvements to the offensive line and a full offseason to adjust to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor's system, the expectation is that the Bengals' running game will get rolling with the start of the regular season and the subsequent increased reps for both backs. Bernard might be on the field often in passing situations, with the chance of taking on a larger role in the running game if Mixon fails to take a step forward following a disappointing rookie campaign.
