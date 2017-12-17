Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Should be lead back again Sunday
Bernard is expected to serve as the Bengals' lead back in Sunday's game against the Vikings with Joe Mixon (concussion) ruled out, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
While Mixon sat out last week's loss to the Bears and missed most of the Bengals' loss to the Steelers in Week 13 with the head injury, Bernard has seen a steep uptick in snaps and touches and has made the most of the extra work. In those contests, he's gained 139 yards on 24 carries while adding eight receptions for 87 yards, though he failed to find the end zone in either game. The matchup against the Vikings' stout run defense isn't a favorable one for Bernard, but because neither of his backups (Brian Hill and Jarveon Williams) represent serious threats to his workload, he'll likely enjoy another sizable three-down workload.
