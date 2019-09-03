Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Signs extension
Bernard is slated to sign to a two-year, $10.3 million extension with the Bengals, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Bernard is thus in the fold with the team through the 2021 season. The 27-year-old brings leadership to the table, as well as the ability to both thrive in a change-of-pace role, as well as step into a more featured role in the event of an injury to starter Joe Mixon.
