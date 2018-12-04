Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Six catches in losing effort
Bernard had six catches on eight targets for 32 yards in the Bengals' Week 13 loss to the Broncos. He also had five catches for 14 yards.
The Bengals had trouble moving the ball against the Broncos all day, so Bernard's relatively heavy volume in the passing game made a meager impact.
