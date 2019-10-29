Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Some late production

Bernard had three carries for 31 yards and two catches for 14 more yards in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Most of Bernard's production came on one longer run, and he was in the game frequently late as the Bengals tried to get one last score. He heads into the bye week with a meager 206 yards combined rushing and receiving, and is still looking for his first score of the season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories