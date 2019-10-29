Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Some late production
Bernard had three carries for 31 yards and two catches for 14 more yards in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Most of Bernard's production came on one longer run, and he was in the game frequently late as the Bengals tried to get one last score. He heads into the bye week with a meager 206 yards combined rushing and receiving, and is still looking for his first score of the season.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Little offensive impact•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Non-factor in Week 6 loss•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Gains 26 yards in loss•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Quiet in loss•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Minimal production•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Takes step back against Niners•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Back to streamers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including streaming...
-
Best Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 WR preview: Sit Fitz
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 8 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 8.