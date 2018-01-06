Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Splits carries in season finale
Bernard had 10 carries for 52 yards along with six receptions for 18 yards in the Bengals' Week 17 win over the Ravens.
With Joe Mixon back in action, Bernard had to relinquish a lot of snaps early on in the game, but took over on passing downs, especially late in the game. This game was a potentially good preview of how he and Mixon will operate together next season. After being a forgotten asset early on, Bernard rallied to have a productive final five weeks of the season. He ended with 458 yards on the ground with two touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. He also once again was productive in the passing game with 43 receptions for 389 yards and two more touchdowns.
