Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Stars in win over Lions

Bernard carried 23 times for 116 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's game against the Lions. He also caught seven passes for an additional 52 yards in the 26-17 win.

Thrust into a larger role after Joe Mixon (ankle) left due to injury, Bernard responded with a career-high 168 yards from scrimmage. He helped the offense churn out first downs with tough runs and was rewarded with a 12-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. With nothing to play for, it seems likely that Mixon will be held out of next week's game against the Ravens, meaning Bernard should have another chance to shine, albeit in a difficult matchup.