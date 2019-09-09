Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Steps in after Mixon injury

Bernard carried seven times for 21 yards while adding 42 yards on two receptions (three targets) during Sunday's 21-20 loss to the Seahawks.

Bernard stepped into a larger role after Joe Mixon (ankle) left with an injury, and while he wasn't particularly effective on the ground, he made quite an impact as a pass-catcher. The extent of Mixon's injury should become more clear in the coming days, with virtually all of Bernard's fantasy value tied to the diagnosis. If his teammate is forced to miss time, Bernard would see a dramatic uptick in fantasy value, beginning as soon as next Sunday against the 49ers at home.