Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Still repping with starters
Bernard shared work with Joe Mixon during the offseason program, Laurel Pfahler of The Dayton Daily News reports.
With Bernard entering the final season of a three-year, $15.5 million extension, the Bengals used sixth-round picks on Trayveon Williams and Rodney Anderson (knee). The 27-year-old may find himself looking for a new home next offseason, but he doesn't appear to have serious competition for the second spot on the depth chart in 2019. Bernard averaged just 2.9 carries and 2.6 receptions in the 10 games both he and Mixon played last season. Each of Bernard's three touchdowns and 130 of his 211 rushing yards occurred in the two games Mixon missed.
