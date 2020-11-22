Bernard rushed nine times for 18 yards and caught four of five targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 20-9 loss to Washington.

Bernard had been performing admirably as the fill-in starter for Joe Mixon (foot), but Joe Burrow carried the offense on his shoulders with 195 first-half passing yards, and the entire Bengals offense stalled out in the second half after Burrow was carted off with a season-ending knee injury. Between Cincinnati's porous offensive line and the lack of a passing threat with Ryan Finley under center as opposed to Burrow, finding running room won't be easy for Bernard moving forward. Bernard should remain the lead back in Week 12 against the Giants with Mixon on IR.