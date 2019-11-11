Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Suffers sprained knee
Bernard suffered a knee sprain during Sunday's 49-13 loss to the Ravens, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
The report also notes that the running back -- who exited Sunday's game for a spell before re-entering the contest -- isn't expected to miss significant time. At a minimum, however, it appears as though Bernard's practice participation leading up to this coming weekend's contest against the Raiders will be impacted.
More News
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Returns to Sunday's game•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Some late production•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Little offensive impact•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Non-factor in Week 6 loss•
-
Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Gains 26 yards in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Top Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...