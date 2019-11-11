Play

Bengals' Giovani Bernard: Suffers sprained knee

Bernard suffered a knee sprain during Sunday's 49-13 loss to the Ravens, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The report also notes that the running back -- who exited Sunday's game for a spell before re-entering the contest -- isn't expected to miss significant time. At a minimum, however, it appears as though Bernard's practice participation leading up to this coming weekend's contest against the Raiders will be impacted.

