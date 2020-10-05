Bernard had two carries for 19 yards and zero targets in the passing game in the Bengals' win over Jacksonville on Sunday.

Bernard was only on the field for 13 offensive snaps (17%), on a day when Joe Mixon finally got untracked. What's noteworthy is that Mixon had six catches on six targets, which is where Bernard frequently is used. Then again, the Bengals led for most of the second half, lessening the need for Bernard to be on the field.